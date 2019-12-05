An artist reception for David Partridge will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 7 at Saviah Cellars, 1979 JB George Road.
A Spokane native, Partridge spent much of his childhood in the high meadows of Idaho, where he was inspired by the beauty around him.
When in Naples, Italy, he learned oil painting techniques from Italian artists that opened up a whole new avenue of art.
He creates the majority of his work from photos and slides he has taken.
“To brighten just one person’s day with a form of art — that is why I paint.” There is a $10 tasting fee for those 21 and older, refundable with bottle purchase.