Frequent guest artists Joyce and Randy Klassen, Beverly Nash and Lynn Woolson, are featured in a show throughout May at CAVU Cellars, 175 E Aeronca Ave., near the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
Randy Klassen creates realistic watercolor images that often look like photographs, but are saturated with color and softness.
Joyce Klassen said she dreams in abstract. A bumper sticker reading “I brake for thrift stores!” is apt since most of her work is created from recycled items. For the current show her theme “Gather Up The Fragments” reflects that each piece is made from items left over from other creations, other shows and other decades.
Inspiration comes from nature and the changing seasons for artists Beverly Nash and Lynn Woolson. Their joint April exhibit at CAVU is being continued since it's spring and their metal and clay sculptures are designed for gardens. Their work ranges in size, shape, color and detail with flowing lines and whimsical subjects.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Call 509-540-6352 or visit cavucellars.com for details.