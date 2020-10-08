By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Ralph Pugay joined the staff at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrew’s Road, Pendleton, for two weeks in August.
During his stay, he created a series of 10 monoprints called “Ecstatic dancers in landscape.”
To see the variations, go to ubne.ws/3cIwgm8.
He also made two approvals-to-print for small-edition lithographs, which will be editioned by master printer Judith Baumann and Maggie Middleton in coming months.
Pugay is a tenured professor of art at Portland State University, where he earned a bachelor’s in studio art and a master’s of fine arts in contemporary art practice and.
He graduated from the summer residency intensive at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Madison, Maine.
A brief video of Pugay producing his monoprints in the Crow’s Shadow studio is at ubne.ws/30lMRHM.
For more details, see crowsshadow.org. or call 541-276-3954.