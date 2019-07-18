By the time she was 17, potter Kassie Smith was done — absolutely DONE — with school, and wanted nothing to do with college.
So, in one of life’s unique twists, the Moscow, Idaho, artist found herself completing eight years of higher education, resulting in a master of fine arts in studio arts from the University of Idaho.
She stayed on to work as a ceramics instructor. A short time later, she moved to Washington State University, where she joined the ceramics department there.
When she isn’t at WSU, she’s at the Dahmen Barn, an artisan instruction and studio co-op in Uniontown, where Smith teaches and manages the pottery studio.
“I realized there was nothing I could do with my life without a degree,” Smith explains, adding that since childhood, she has always wanted to work with clay and glass art.
The turning point came when she met an artist at a Baltimore gallery who created an “alcohol reduction” process similar to Raku.
“He took time to explain the process and connect with me, a 17-year-old rebellious creative soul who wanted to completely abandon academia, on a very human level. His passion was evident. After that interaction, I gave up the quest for glass art and focused solely on ceramics.
“I have kept his passion and philosophy, seeking to use my work and research as a way to connect with people, and hopefully spark a similar passion in others.”
One of Smith’s specializations is functional pottery: she creates custom ceramics ware for local restaurants. She also focuses on female empowerment — both as being a female entrepreneur and artist serving as a role model for other women, as well as with the specific subject matter she chooses.
“The content of my art often has imagery relating to the female body — either with objects that suggest a relationship or forms that allude.
“Most of my work is meant to be introspective, but recently I’ve been getting louder and more bold, getting closer to a ‘statement.’”
Although she has dug and processed her own clay — a process she calls both fun and incredibly labor and time intensive — Smith generally orders a pallet with 1,950 pounds of material. It’s cost effective. It also requires a lot of storage — in both its raw state and in the finished products.
“There’s never enough space,” Smith says, describing one of the many challenges of the ceramics lifestyle.
“Build shelves, fill shelves, need more shelves.”
Finding enough space is just one challenge, or as Smith prefers to call it, life benefit. Another challenge/benefit is clay itself, because the material is a never-ending source of wonder. It adds a scientific element to the art that demands constant learning and experimentation.
“Clay is a fickle material, and all clays are different,” Smith says. “Firing clay is an art form in itself.
“I am a super nerd for glaze chemistry. There is never enough time to run all the experiments I’d like. I could spend the rest of my life on glaze chemistry if I didn’t get tired of wearing a respirator.”
Another challenge involves waiting, something every pottery artisan spends more time doing than they’d like.
“Waiting for kilns to cool down is challenging. I want to see the things NOW!!!
“Patience ... “
Smith has shown her work at the Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts in Joseph, Ore., as well as at the Moscow Farmer’s Market, every Saturday from May through October.
She shuttles her work in progress between three studio spaces. One is at WSU, one at her home in Moscow, and a third at the community pottery studio at the Dahmen Barn. Logistical planning for transporting ceramics is a nightmare, she admits.
“And I break things. But having three studios keeps me on my toes.”
Learning, teaching, researching, experimenting, creating, even the interminable waiting: it’s all part of being a ceramic artist, and well worth all the extra schooling it took to get here. Whether in classroom or studio, Smith is where she wants to be, doing exactly what she wants to do.
“There are very few things I’d rather do than be elbows deep in the mud.”
Carolyn Henderson is a freelance writer who co-owns Steve Henderson Fine Art and SteveHendersonCollections.com with her husband, Steve. She welcomes correspondence at carolyn@stevehendersonfineart.com.