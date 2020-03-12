The nonprofit Carnegie Picture Lab has partnered with the Walla Walla School District to provide art education programs in all elementary schools during the past 10 years.
Brushes 'n' Brix, 350 D St., Walla Walla Regional Airport, will host a fundraiser there for Picture Lab from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
Participants will paint “Spring Bicycle” in a lowkey, fun setting with step-by-step directions from the instructor.
The $40 cost plus tax includes all materials and a first beverage of choice.
Appetizers will be provided. Come be creative and support Picture Lab in our schools! Seating is limited – the registration portal is ubne.ws/2TRsluj.