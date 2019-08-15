ArtEscape Studios, 3 W. Poplar St., will host an art workshop in encaustics.
It will provide an opportunity for the curious and creative minded to explore art making with the guidance of a highly skilled artist, and with a limited monetary commitment. All supplies will be provided and experience is not required.
It will provide foundation information on working with the mediums and will center on guided art making and exploration.
Early registration is encouraged to secure a place.
Because of potential hazards that can accompany working with tools, all participants must be 18 or older or accompanied by an adult — workshop costs apply to all who attend and are making art.
Encaustic: $80, Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m.
Participants will learn beginning encaustic techniques. A brief history and description of encaustic painting will be discussed along with basic supplies and tools, safety and fusing techniques, painting application methods to create layers of color and textures unique to the ancient and versatile medium. Participants will have the opportunity to complete two works of art.
Walla Walla artist and instructor Lauri Borer is originally from Florida, where she began painting as a child. She earned a bachelor’s in fine art from the University of South Florida and studied graphic design at The University of Central Florida. She moved to Walla Walla 14 years ago and for the last decade has been painting primarily with wax and pigment. Inspired by a lifetime spent outdoors, her landscapes and abstract paintings are informed by her love of nature. Register at artwalla.com/event-3495173/Registration.
For more details contact Leighty at sarahleighty@gmail.com.