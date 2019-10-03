It’s never a simple thing for a college art gallery to show a collection of fine art, notes Sheehan Gallery director Daniel Forbes.
The gallery is part of Whitman College, meaning there are finite dollars for pursuing art. Although exhibitions are at Sheehan on loan, the gallery bears the cost of transporting and sometimes reframing art pieces for display here, Forbes explained.
Thus, getting in current exhibits, “Dreamtime: Contemporary Indigenous Art from the Australian Outback” and “Gathering: Selected Prints from Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts,” is a bit like a gallery Christmas.
The Dreamtime collection came courtesy of David and Claire Garets of Vancouver, Wash., Forbes said.
When the couple became affiliated with Whitman College as sponsors of an international student from Katmandu, David happened to mention their trove of Aboriginal art to Kynde Kiefel, exhibitions and collections manager for Sheehan.
It was Kiefel’s enthusiasm, work and organization skill that got the Garetses’ collection installed here, Forbes said.
“We’re always looking to highlight the work of collectors. It gives us an opportunity to bring exhibitions to the campus that we might not otherwise. To bring this to Walla Walla would normally be beyond our reach.”
With fortune’s nod, however, visitors to Sheehan can experience the Aboriginal culture through art, at least until mid-December.
The art in the collection appears modern with complex surface textures and repeating design. But in the tradition of Aboriginal spiritual beliefs, “dreamtime” images come via astral travel, or moving across land, universe and time while in a state of physical suspension.
Artists often sit on their canvasses to interpret and paint the landscapes they’ve “seen” through those out-of-body experiences.
These are not pretty pictures, according to one artist, but the result of the dreaming.
Most of the images represent scenes impossible to humanely know without benefit of air travel, which few Aboriginal painters have partaken in, David Garets said.
According to the book, “Dreamtime,” that accompanies the exhibition at Sheehan, today Aboriginal contemporary art is Australia’s most widely-recognized and internationally acclaimed art form.
That wasn’t the case when Garets began buying the art form in 1998 after a trip to Australia the year before and seeing the work of Margaret Turner Petyarre, a member of the Alywarre Tribe and a highly-collectible artist, he said.
Turner used body painting to depict the leaves of healing plants traditionally gathered by women in her 2002 piece, “Bush Orange.” The art method stems from preparations for women’s ceremonies, which are how lessons are passed to youngsters, including ancestral knowledge.
Garets said he found such explanations and the art itself stunning and is now the owner of dozens of pieces of indigenous art, including Canadian First Nation, Siberian and Northwest Native American peoples.
“I started collecting and I couldn’t stop,” he said from his home, noting he’s now been to Australia 24 times. David and Claire loaned Whitman College 30-some pieces of Dreamtime art for the exhibition.
Garets worked with anthropologist David Gregory to catalog the private art collection and compile the book featuring the art.
Both men presented on Aboriginal art at Sheehan in September.
In becoming highly collectible and part of the global and internet market, such art appears to be reaching its zenith and descending, Gregory noted, explaining as older artists die, the younger painters move into cities, lose their connections to the land and pass into adulthood minus the rituals and ceremonies.
“Regardless, the Garets collection will preserve a deep cultural richness for us and generations to come,” Gregory wrote in “Dreamtime.”
A smaller exhibit, “Gathering: Selected Prints from Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts,” also highlights the importance of preserving indigenous art.
Crow’s Shadow was established in 1992 by artist James Lavadour of the Walla Walla tribe as a nonprofit based on using art as an agent of change within the Native American community.
Located on the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation, it is the only professional printmaking studio on a Native American reservation in the United States, said executive director Karl Davis.
Since 2001, Crow’s Shadow has hosted an artist-in-residence program, attracting three to five artists annually, Davis said.
As those artists work at the studio, the institute keeps one original print of a limited edition published by the artists to add to its permanent collection.
That collection is what gets disseminated as wide as possible to allow all people to experience contemporary Native American print making, Davis said, noting about 20 pieces of the 250-plus collection are at Sheehan.
“We don’t charge to loan it out and we don’t charge a rental fee,” he said.
While it is understandable some gallery visitors will approach the exhibit expecting to see traditional Native art — images, say, of horses, feathers or teepees — these pieces are from artists today who use the medium to relate their own journey through this world, he said.
While the artist may use or interpret historical Native American symbols, those don’t dictate the work that’s produced.
“It’s unique and it runs the gamut from personal experience to abstract to conceptual to overtly political.”
If there are 20 artists in a show, that’s 20 messages, Davis added.
It’s important to note that all artists want to be recognized as artists first; their demographics — Black, queer, Native American — come second, he pointed out.
“The work they make is expressing that aspect first.”