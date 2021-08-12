DAYTON — The Blue Mountain Artists Guild kicks off its traveling gallery show, a tribute to national parks, in the Delany Room at Dayton Memorial Library, 111 S. Third St.
Artists from the Walla Walla Valley and Dayton area meet monthly to discuss and display their craft and original art.
"July’s challenge presented a chance to dig into family photos and childhood memories," said guild member Lorna Barth.
Helen Boland captures these elements in her tribute to the Cape Cod Estuary. Sylvia Beuhler takes viewers to Mexico, adding a festive flavor while honoring historic and meaningful places.
Bev Startin’s "Camping" collage is a happy s’mores treat. Ellen Heath and Brenda North slice the Grand Canyon into manageable servings and Cathy Loftus-Shochet presents Death Valley as a visual feast for the eyes.
Laurie Nichols and Michele Smith capture the Olympic Mountains and Barth's stacked rocks from Zion National Park look like watercolor eye candy.
Information can be found on the Blue Mountain Artists Guild Facebook page.
The exhibit can be visited in person or via computer. The video of this gallery show, created and narrated by Barth, is on YouTube at youtu.be/yljxYUQuwEs.