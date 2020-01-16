PASCO — The fourth annual 21st Century Student Art Showcase is open to the public at Educational Service District 123, 3924 W. Court St.
The exhibit features more than 200 pieces of art created by students participating in the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.
All art on display was created and selected by the students at 11 21st CCLC locations, including Prescott, ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade.
The exhibit allows 21st CCLC students to celebrate their hard work and talents with families and the community. Two receptions will be at 5:30-7 p.m. in ESD 123: on Friday for students participating at sites in Pasco, Finley, Prosser and Prescott; and Tuesday for students from Kennewick and Benton City.
Award ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display at ESD 123 until March 2. Public viewing will be from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The 21st CCLC program provides before- and after-school services at 11 sites across the ESD 123 region, providing students and communities with academic and enrichment programs, tutoring, family engagement nights and resources.
For more information, contact Molly Curtiss, director of communications, at 509-544-5787 or mcurtiss@esd123.org.