Wildlife photographer Dan Streiffert will talk about rafting the March Fork of the Canning River during the Blue Mountain Audubon Society meeting open to the community at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in Olin Hall, Room 129, on the Whitman College campus.
The 12-day wilderness birding adventure traveled along the western boundary of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Called “America’s Serengeti” for its tremendous biological productivity and diversity, the coastal plain is one of the most intact and untouched ecosystems in America.
The refuge is home to 42 mammal species, including more than 120,000 head of caribou; 36 species of fish, and over 160 species of birds.
Many of these birds migrate to and from all 50 states and from six continents to feed and reproduce, taking full advantage of the burst of biological growth which blossoms here in the long days of the Arctic summer.
Beginning on the scenic Marsh Fork, the trip descended through the rugged mountains of the Brooks Range, northeast to the confluence with the main stem of the Canning River. Streiffert shares the experience with photos of the journey. Guide “Burly” Bob Dittrick, wildernessbirding.com, has led trips for President Jimmy Carter and photographer Art Wolfe.
Streiffert is a retired power systems engineer who now spends his time photographing wildlife and volunteering with Sierra Club and Audubon. He grew up in Rochester, N.Y. and his dad worked for Eastman Kodak.