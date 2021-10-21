After having meeting plans foiled for many months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Archaeological Institute of America-Walla Walla Society President Sarah Davies says the group is planning six events for the 2021-22 academic year that are open to the community. Davies is an associate professor of history at Whitman College.
Virtually at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30: In celebration of October's International Archaeology Day, an archaeology book club discussion is on tap of Sarah Moss’ short novel, "Ghost Wall." Cultural resource management archaeologist Ashley Morton will lead the discussion over Zoom. Plus, Morton will draw the name of an attendee who will win a free copy of "The Shadowy Horses," by Susanna Kearsley. Advance registration is required using the pass code ghosts at ubne.ws/ghosts.
At 7 p.m. Thursday Nov. 4: A hybrid lecture, an in-person event live-streamed remotely via Zoom. Stephanie Selover from the University of Washington will discuss "Weapons, Warfare & Women." The in-person portion will be on the Whitman College campus, in Maxey Hall, Room 207. Campus-required COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed with proof of full vaccination, with the date of a final dose no later than Oct. 21, or Whitman ID will be required at the door, at the west entrance of Maxey. Masks are required at all times within the building. Register for the remote, live-streamed version over Zoom, using pass code "warriors" at ubne.ws/warriors.
Four events in the planning stage may be hosted in hybrid fashion, said Davies. These include: early February, 2022, a lecture from Anna Conser, Whitman College, on reconstructing ancient Greek choral lyric; early March, a lecture from Miriam Stark, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, on Angkor Wat; mid-April, a lecture from Ömür Harmanşah, University of Illinois Chicago, on landscape, ecology and heritage politics in the Middle East; and in mid-May, a lecture from Anna Browne Ribeiro, University of Louisville, on human-environment interactions, indigenous communities and soil management in Amazonia.
Find out more information at the society website, ubne.ws/aiasociety.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.