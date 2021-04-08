FWWM April Fools scavenger hunt

Spot modern items hidden in some of Fort Walla Walla Museum’s exhibits. List them all and get a prize in the Museum Store, during the annual April Fools scavenger hunt April 2-May 2.

Fort Walla Walla Museum is launching its annual April Fools scavenger hunt April 2-May 2.

Modern items will be hidden in some of the museum’s exhibits — list them all and get a prize in the Museum Store, Jennifer Pecora said.

The museum is open from noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Guests may participate in the scavenger hunt, a fun way to talk about the exhibits and identify some things that don’t quite belong, said Jennifer Pecora in a release.

Museum members are admitted free. The museum is located at Fort Walla Walla Park, 755 Myra Road.

Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $4 for children age 6-12 and free for kids 6 and younger.

 

