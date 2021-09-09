Winning quilt

Bonnie Bennet and Carola Krenrich entered "Vintage Farm Girl" in the West of the Blues category and won at a previous Walla Walla Valley Quilt Show.

 Courtesy

The 21st annual Walla Walla Valley Quilt Show set for Sept. 17-19 has been canceled, said Quilt Festival Committee member Freida Wade.

The committee considered the recent COVID-19 trends and opted to cancel the 2021 festival, Wade said.

A post on the website noted, "While we love to share all of your creations, we just couldn't justify the risk that the show would bring to those attending and working at the event."

The committee decided to carry out plans for those who registered for a quilt block and for the block lotto.

"While we still have some details to work through, be ready to turn your registered and completed blocks in by Saturday, Sept. 18, at a location we will designate soon."

"Most importantly, don't despair! Keep on creating and plan for September 2022 when we hope to hold our next show. We're already making plans for that," Wade said.

 

