American Truck Historical Society’s 29th annual Walla Walla Truck Show will be from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
Museum admission includes the truck show and is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $4 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids under age 6.
The large-scale car and truck show is organized and run by the ATHS Blue Mountain Chapter.
Forty to 50 vehicles, including farm trucks, pickups and semis, are expected to be on display along with small engines, tractors and other transportation items.
Incorporated in 1971, the American Truck Historical Society formed to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers.
An annual convention was started in 1972, with a public antique truck show added in 1980.
These shows have grown to over 1,000 trucks, fire apparatus, buses and RVs, military and special-interest vehicles.
ATHS has members in 50 states and 23 countries. Individuals looking to showcase their vehicles or joining the ATHS Blue Mountain Chapter may contact Russ Shorten at 509-876-1795.
For more details, see fwwm.org/all-events/2021-truck-show or contact the museum at info@fwwm.org or 509-525-7703.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Monday. Find event listings and Living History performance schedules online at fwwm.org.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for students and seniors 62 and older, and $9 for general admission. For more details, see fwwm.org.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.