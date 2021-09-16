American Truck Historical Society’s 29th annual Walla Walla Truck Show will be from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.

Museum admission includes the truck show and is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $4 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids under age 6.

The large-scale car and truck show is organized and run by the ATHS Blue Mountain Chapter.

Forty to 50 vehicles, including farm trucks, pickups and semis, are expected to be on display along with small engines, tractors and other transportation items.

Incorporated in 1971, the American Truck Historical Society formed to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers.

An annual convention was started in 1972, with a public antique truck show added in 1980.

These shows have grown to over 1,000 trucks, fire apparatus, buses and RVs, military and special-interest vehicles.

ATHS has members in 50 states and 23 countries. Individuals looking to showcase their vehicles or joining the ATHS Blue Mountain Chapter may contact Russ Shorten at 509-876-1795.

For more details, see fwwm.org/all-events/2021-truck-show or contact the museum at info@fwwm.org or 509-525-7703.

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Monday. Find event listings and Living History performance schedules online at fwwm.org.

Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for students and seniors 62 and older, and $9 for general admission. For more details, see fwwm.org.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments