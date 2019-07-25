The Italian Heritage Association will host a community wide Festa Dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at St. Francis Parish Hall, 722 W. Alder St. Marty Bray will cater the dinner.
Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs. Space is limited so getting tickets early is recommended from Terra Locati Lally at 509-540-5303, Bob Locati at 529-5354 or Cugini Italian Import Foods, 960 Wallula Ave.
Proceeds from a silent auction will benefit the annual IHA College Scholarshsip fund.
