190829 Dennis Gage.png

Dennis Gage, host of the TV show “My Classic Car,” will be in town for Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend, which is Sept. 6-7. He plans to film a segment of his show while here.

 Publicity photo

Celebrity host Dennis Gage is slated to film his national televised TV show “My Classic Car” during the 24th annual Wheelin Walla Walla Weekend Sept. 6-7 in downtown Walla Walla.  

Registration/check-in is Sept. 6 with a controlled cruise and catered dinner for paid participants.

The Show ’n’ Shine on Main Street downtown will from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7.  

Downtown Walla Walla Foundation is bringing back the Wheelin’ Walla Walla Street Dance after the Show n’ Shine on Saturday night from 7-9 p.m. with music from Dance Hall Days. 

For more information or to register a vehicle see downtownwallawalla.com/wheelin-walla-walla.

Tags

Recommended for you