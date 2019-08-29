Celebrity host Dennis Gage is slated to film his national televised TV show “My Classic Car” during the 24th annual Wheelin Walla Walla Weekend Sept. 6-7 in downtown Walla Walla.
Registration/check-in is Sept. 6 with a controlled cruise and catered dinner for paid participants.
The Show ’n’ Shine on Main Street downtown will from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7.
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation is bringing back the Wheelin’ Walla Walla Street Dance after the Show n’ Shine on Saturday night from 7-9 p.m. with music from Dance Hall Days.
For more information or to register a vehicle see downtownwallawalla.com/wheelin-walla-walla.