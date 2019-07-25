Balboa Winery in Walla Walla is hosting Best in Show, a family friendly dog show, on Saturday at 4169 Peppers Bridge Road.
The competition will run from noon-2 p.m. Check in for competing dogs will begin at 11 a.m.
Proceeds will benefit Blue Mountain Humane Society.
The competition is open to dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes.
To register a dog, visit Balboa Winery’s events page, and click sign up, or go to ubne.ws/2JV3q4g.
The registration fee is $15 dollars plus an additional charge of $10 per class entered. Each entrant 21 and older will receive a complimentary glass of wine.
“Best in Show is a wonderful event. We have the opportunity to interact with the community and their pets while also highlighting Blue Mountain Humane Society pets and our mission, in a casual, entertaining afternoon,” said Arianna Wildflower, BMHS’ marketing and public relations coordinator.
The competition includes nine classes: Most Attractive Dog, Golden Oldie (ages 7 and older), Best Trick, Looks Most like Owner, Best Junior Handler, Best Puppy, Best Toy Dog, Best Large Breed Dog and Best Rescue Dog. The Best In Show winner will be announced after the final event.
BMHS staff members will be on hand to field questions about BMHS and its mission.
Balboa Winery will pour their Best in Show blends, and Best in Show T-shirts will be available for purchase.