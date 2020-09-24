ArtSquared will go on, but as a 2020 virtual event, organizers said.
"The global launch of the sales means no more elbowing to get your favorite square or standing in line to pay and you can preview and purchase from the comfort of your home," said Rachel Smith about the fundraiser.
"We have added some new and exciting features so we can maximize our fundraising for our annual arts grants, which are more important now during this crisis."
All original 6-inch by 6-inch pieces of art are on sale for $36.
Online preview sand 0ales runs Friday Sept.25-Oct. 2 at artsquaredwallawalla.com. The gallery exhibition featuring larger format artwork by participating ArtSquared artists will continue to be exhibited at CAVU Cellars from Friday-Oct. 25.
All larger artwork exhibited in the tasting room will be available for purchase, but there will not be any 6-inch by 6-inch sales at CAVU Cellars.
This is ArtWalla's annual fundraiser with proceeds from the sale benefiting arts education in the Walla Walla Valley.