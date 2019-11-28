Soprano Monica Griffin Hunter and pianist Jackie Wood will combine talents for An Afternoon of Gipsy Songs by Johannes Brahms and Antonin Dvorak.
The First Thursday concert will be from 12:15-12:55 p.m. Dec. 5 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 323 Catherine St.
Hunter is director of voice studies in the music department at Whitman College where she teaches applied voice, diction for singers, opera workshop and studio performance class.
She previously held teaching positions at schools of music in Michigan.
She also remains an active and sought-after performer. Recent solo performances include Mozart’s Requiem, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, and the role of Michaela in Bizet’s famous opera, “Carmen,” the Theory of Everything Suite by John David Earnest, and Alfrida Andree’s Swedish Mass No. 1.
She has a bachelor’s from Texas Wesleyan University; a master’s from Rice University and a doctorate from the University of Michigan.
Wood is senior lecturer in music at Whitman College, teaches piano and collaborative piano and mentors students from a wide range of majors.
A graduate of Whitman with a degree in history, she earned her MMus, Piano Performance, from Washington State University where she studied with Gerald Berthiuame. She has performed in Texas, New York City, Japan and throughout the Northwest, most recently collaborating with hornist David Jolley and cellist Zuill Bailey.
She has adjudicated many young pianists in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. She enjoys collaborating on many musical theater, opera and dance projects here and is a founding member of the Walla Walla Piano Group.
All proceeds from freewill donations will go to Alliance for the Homeless.