American Association of University Women Walla Walla Branch members will hold fundraising pop-up book sales, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31 in the lobby of the former YWCA Ice Chalet, 213 S. First Ave.
Throughout the pandemic, the community has continued to be generous in making book donations in AAUW’s drop boxes. Because the February 2021 benefit book sale could not be held, there are currently about 50,000 books in inventory, said Kay Raddatz, AAUW book committee co-chair.
All those aged 2 and older who attend will be required to wear a mask. Maximum occupancy of the rink lobby will be 20 shoppers at one time. All volunteers are fully vaccinated.
On most sale dates, between 4,000-7,000 books will be available and more books may be added as books sell, especially on the two-day fiction genre sale dates of Oct. 9, 10, Raddatz said.
Sales will be held in the largest categories:
- Oct. 9-10: Fiction
- Oct. 16-17: Collectibles has a large quantity of fine collectible local and Northwest history books. Many are unusual and rare, older volumes. This sale will be approximately two-thirds Northwest history books and one-third general categories.
- Oct. 23: Cookbooks, picture and chapter books.
- Oct. 24: Science fiction, young adult.
- Oct. 30: DVDs and CDs, literature, visual arts, performing arts.
- Oct. 31: U.S./world history, Northwest and military history, political commentary, biography.
- Prices will be 50 cents for children’s picture and chapter books and sheet music, $2.50 for paperbacks, $4 for hardbacks and audio books, $2 for DVDs and $1 for CDs. Collectible books are priced individually, starting at $8.
“We anticipate a large attendance and hope that shoppers will be patient since we are restricting occupancy for everyone’s safety. There will be plenty of inventory, so we are hoping shoppers will space themselves throughout the day.”
Faster checkout is anticipated with new chip readers for the credit/debit card stations to help make checkout faster and safer. Cash and checks will also be accepted. Dress accordingly for the weather as windows and doors will be open and fans will be running for good ventilation. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Drop boxes are at Wheatland Bakery, Grocery Outlet, the alley behind the YWCA, Southgate Center Market, Andy’s Market in College Place and Fry’s True Value in Milton-Freewater. Arrangements can be made to pick up large donations by calling 509-386-0421.
There will be a new-member discount for anyone joining AAUW during these sales. New members will pay $51, saving $30 on the membership fee.
Proceeds fund scholarships for local women returning to college and educational projects and events.
The next regular book sale will be Feb. 18-20 at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.