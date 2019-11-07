‘40s-style singers to perform at PHT
America’s Sweethearts will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
America has loved the swinging sounds of female close-harmony groups even before The Andrews Sisters hit the airwaves with “Bei Mir Bist Du Schön” in 1937, but audiences will hear those vintage songs with fresh ears when America’s Sweethearts take the stage in a fresh, vibrant show.
The New York City-based trio has performed across the United States at iconic spaces honoring veterans, such as the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, the WASP Museum, as well as large theaters and intimate cabaret venues, getting crowds tapping their feet to hits like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as they celebrate history through their crystal-clear harmony and colorful costumes.
With selections from the Great American Songbook, classic Broadway, pop tunes from the 1950s and jazz, America’s Sweethearts navigate their way through a variety of trios, duets, and solo features.
Reserved seating tickets are $30-$35.
The nonprofit Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., offers a variety of productions throughout the year.
Tickets are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office, open from noon-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and two hours before every show at 529-6500.
