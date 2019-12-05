Ready to reacquaint yourself with a ‘90s rock queen?
Canadian rocker Alanis Morissette announced a full slate of tour dates on Monday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill.”
Morissette’s 31-stop North American tour will kick off in Portland on June 2, and the Seattle stop comes the very next day, June 3 — though, technically, Morissette will play in Auburn, at White River Amphitheatre.
Accompanying Morissette on tour will be fellow ‘90s rock stars Garbage and Liz Phair.
Ticket presale begins Tuesday, meaning if you sign up for Morissette’s mailing list via her website this Sunday night, you’ll get a presale code emailed to you the next day. General ticket sales begin Dec. 13.
Morissette’s best-known, angst-ridden album “Jagged Little Pill” was released on June 13, 1995, won seven Grammys and became one of the best-selling albums of all time. It was also adapted into a musical that opens on Broadway this Thursday.
As the nostalgia around “Jagged Little Pill’s” looming 25th anniversary mounts, Morissette, 45, has also released “Reasons I Drink,” the lead single off her upcoming album “Such Pretty Forks in the Road.” The new album, Morissette’s first since 2012, will be released May 1.
“Jagged Little Pill” Tour
June 2: Portland, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 3: Seattle (Auburn), White River Amphitheatre
June 5: Concord, Calif., Concord Pavilion
June 7: Salt Lake City, Utah, USANA Amphitheatre
June 9: Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
June 10: Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 12: Austin, Texas, Austin360 Amphitheater
June 13: Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
June 14: Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion
June 17: Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18: West Palm Beach, Fla., Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 20: Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 21: Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
June 23: Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 26: Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 27: Hartford, Conn., XFINITY Theatre
June 28: Camden, N.J., BB&T Pavilion
July 1: Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
July 2: Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 3: Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 6: Gilford, N.H., Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 8: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 9: Mansfield, Mass., XFINITY Center
July 11: Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage
July 16: Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17: Tinley Park, Ill., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 18: Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21: Clarkston, Mich., DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 23: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
July 24: Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
July 25: Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena