DeSales Catholic High School students will put on Robert Louis Stevenson’s high adventure tale “Treasure Island” this weekend.
Showtimes are 7:30-10 p.m. Friday and Sunday with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday in the China Pavilion, 500 Tausick Way, on the Walla Walla Community College campus.
General admission is $12 or $10 for students and staff, available at the DeSales office, at the door, or by calling 525-3030.
“Treasure Island” is a stunning yarn of piracy on the tropical seas,” according to director Eric Rhode.
“Set sail on the journey of a lifetime, complete with cutthroat pirates, a treasure map and a courageous boy entangled in a dangerous swashbuckling expedition,” he said in a release.
Young Jim Hawkins gets more than he bargained for when he embarks on a daring sea voyage to locate an island of buried riches.
With his fate sealed, he discovers gold and gems, treachery and mutiny lurking around every corner.
“The story quickly becomes an unforgettable tale of betrayal and mayhem featuring a host of legendary swashbucklers including dangerous Billy Bones, sinister two-timing Israel Hands, brassy woman pirate Anne Bonny and Blind Pew, the hideous form of evil incarnate.
At the center of it all are Jim, a 14-year-old boy who longs for adventure, and the infamous Long John Silver, a complex study of good and evil, perhaps the most famous hero-villain of all time.
Silver is an unscrupulous buccaneer-rogue whose greedy quest for gold, coupled with his affection for Jim, cannot help but win the heart of every soul who has ever longed for romance, treasure and adventure.
“‘Treasure Island’ comes alive for the whole family as an epic theatrical adaptation of one of the world’s great adventure stories,” Rhode said. It’s “an exciting adventure that contains nautical danger, action-packed fight scenes, mild language and the occasional scallywag that may not be suitable for youngest mateys. But it is appropriate for adults and children ages 10 and older.
DeSales senior Bailey Lesko plays the lead role of Jim Hawkins, with senior Dominic Keene as Long John Silver. Other cast members include Simon Scheel (Billy Bones/Ben Gunn), Dawson Neely (Capt. Smollet/Black Dog), Kevin Doohan (Israel Hands/Blind Pew), Grace Murray (Georgette Merry), Erin Beck (Anne Bonny), Mary Elizabeth Balof (Justice Death), Franklin Magnaghi (Beggar, Tom Morgan, Ezekiel Hazard), Riley Elia (Jemmy Rathbone, Josiah Bland, Parrot puppeteer), Tanner Bollinger (Squire Trelawney, Job O’Brien), Eli Hurwitz (Dr. Livesey, Capt. Flint) and Zoey Green (Jim’s mother, Calico Jack). For more information visit thewwcs.com and look for the “Treasure Island” promotional trailer.