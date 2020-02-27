March opens the season of student solo recitals.
We have other programs as well, interesting and beautiful, but after a mere mention I want to focus on the young people this month.
I have heard them, and I am proud of our community and delighted by the amazing talent on offer.
None of these performances will disappoint.
Note: the Walla Walla Symphony program on Sunday was discussed last month, so I’m not reprising here. But plan on going: get your tickets now if you need to.
Portland organist Bruce Neswick, a gifted performer and improviser, will present a concert Saturday at Walla Walla University.
WWU vocal ensembles, recently back from a Northwest regional tour, will give their annual winter concert March 7, and WWU students will perform selections from the Great American Songbook (Jerome Kern, the Gershwins).
Whitman senior Sami Braman presents a recital of her own unusual blend of folk and classical playing. Last fall when Sami played at Foundry Vineyards for the Walla Walla Piano Group’s annual fundraiser, she generated a storm of enthusiasm and applause.
She plays classical violin and folk tunes from Cape Breton Island (Nova Scotia). These in turn are derived from a robust Scottish tradition that arrived with immigrants in the 19th century. Sami has skill, finesse and spirit.
In the classical realm, she performs some folk-like compositions, the “Polish Caprice” by Grazyna Bacewicz (1909-69, one of Poland’s pre-eminent violinists and composers), and the “Romanian Folk Dance Tunes” of Béla Bartók (1881-1945).
She will also play two of her own compositions. (Sami will be joined by Carissa Pitkin Cox, piano, and Stewart Lyon, guitar.) Crossover rocks.
Month’s end brings Walla Walla University’s third annual Piano Festival, with guest Christopher Harding of the University of Michigan School of Music, an important national conservatory, as fans of the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival will readily agree (so many of the festival players come from that school).
The program isn’t published, but Harding should dazzle. He has wide international experience, taking 25 first prizes in national and international competitions including the special “Mozart Prize” at the 1999 Cleveland International Piano Competition, for the best performance of a
Mozart work. Mark your calendar.
She’s no longer a student at Whitman, but Anna Burgess Maberry will play there twice in March, in an evening performance of baroque music, and on a Fridays at Four program.
Like Sami, Anna brings music unfamiliar to many of us, beautifully performed, giving us the occasion for another long-distance journey, this time through time.
In the evening program, two Beethoven pieces, a Rondo and a Sonata (No. 10). These will be performed on historical instruments: the kind of violin, bow, piano and cello Beethoven had in mind when he composed. (The piano is called a “fortepiano” nowadays, and has a quieter, softer sound than the modern piano — very much to my liking.)
Also on the program is the Clara Schumann piano trio. Also playing: Gabriel Merrill-Steskal, piano, and cellist Seung Ah Hong. Merrill-Steskal delighted audiences in 2018 at the Walla Walla Piano Group’s previous fundraiser.
Rachel Evered, Whitman voice major, will discuss and perform Lullabies in a lecture-recital, “Sing me to Sleep.”
Rachel will tie her subject to the Lullaby Project of Carnegie Hall, which has a local presence under the Walla Walla Symphony.
If the reader is not already familiar with Anna, she has been delighting audiences here since childhood, playing Celtic folk music along with her father Jesse Burgess. Following graduation she went to Indiana University to study with Stanley Ritchie.
Seattle transplants may remember Ritchie as one of the founders of the Philadelphia String Quartet and the short-lived Seattle Consort.
Anna performed with the Walla Walla Symphony in May, playing Ernst Bloch’s “Baal Shem Suite” and will perform this June with the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival. Anna has released two CDs, with a third in process.
One other noteworthy student performer is Erin Cunningham on cello, who will perform selections from Bach’s third Unaccompanied Suite for Cello in C major, Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor and Britten’s First Suite for Solo Cello, finishing with the entire Sonata no. 1 in E minor for Cello and Piano by Brahms.