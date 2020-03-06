The next session of Carnegie Picture Lab's Storybook Art series will be from 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
Designed for elementary-age children, the featured book will be "The Dot," by Peter H. Reynolds.
The event will include storytelling, Artful Thinking, and a monoprint art project. This recurring monthly program combines storytelling and art instruction based on a different children's book each month.
The spring schedule continues with "The Big Orange Splot" by Peter H. Reynolds on April 15, and "Rainbow Weaver" by Linda Elovitz Marshall on May 13.
The mission of Carnegie Picture Lab is to nourish creativity by supporting and enhancing art education for elementary school children in the Walla Walla Valley. Currently delivering art education/art making lessons in 13 area elementary schools, Carnegie Picture Lab also has a five-year history of partnering with the library to present creative and innovative events for youth in our community.
Information on the Storybook Art series, as well as other upcoming events, can be found on the Library's webpage at wallawallapubliclibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 509-527-4550.
Carnegie Picture Lab lists upcoming programs at carnegiepicturelab.com/community-events, or contact Susan Greene at 509-526-6921.