Tickets are on sale for Gesa Power House Theatre’s Fifty Shades of Men show on Oct. 4 at 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The 7 p.m. Las Vegas-style all-male revue is recommended for adult audiences only. It combines music, dance and sensual theatrics. Five “physically-perfect” male dancers will perform fast-paced choreographed routines.
Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and may be taken into the theater.
Reserved seating tickets range from $35-$30 adults to $20 for students and are available online at phtww.com or call the box office at 509-529-6500. Group ticket sales are available at 509-876-1662.