Batman, aka Adam West, and William Kirkman will be the focus of a Museum After Hours talk at 5 tonight at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road. Admission to the event is free.
West spent the first part of his life in Walla Walla and Kirkman the last. There are permanent exhibits at the museum for both.
Jonathan Grant has loaned most of the items on display in the West Exhibit at Kirkman House Museum. Rick Tuttle often portrays Kirkman and is on the Museum board of directors. They will talk about how the exhibit has evolved and where it may go in the future. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.