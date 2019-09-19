Actor Adam West of TV’s “Batman” fame, born William West Anderson, grew up in Walla Walla, the son of a farmer. He attended Walla Walla High School and Whitman College.
For the third year running, one of his biggest fans, Jonathan Grant, has organized a special day in his honor.
The third annual Adam West Day will span two days this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, courtesy of Grant’s stewardship.
West is best known for portraying Batman in the eponymous 1966 television series.
Grant has the following planned for this year’s extravaganza.
All events are free:
Saturday
Opening ceremonies, 11 a.m. Land Title Plaza, First Avenue and Main Street.
Q and A celebrity panel and costume contest with prizes, 1 p.m., The Marcus Whitman Hotel ballroom, 6 W. Rose St.
Live music and superhero appearances, 4 p.m., Land Title Plaza.
“Starring Adam West” movie, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., limited seating.
Lighting the Bat Signal, 9 p.m., Marcus Whitman Hotel parking lot off Rose Street.
All day downtown on First Avenue, free photos with the Batmobile, Batcopter and Batcycle.
All day at Kirkman House Museum, 214 N. Colville St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free admission to the Adam West Exhibit.
All day in the Marcus Whitman Hotel Ballroom, doors open at noon, vendors with superhero merchandise and silent auction table to raise funds for Adam West statue.
Sunday
Meet and greet with “Batman” TV character actor Johnny Green and Batmobile owner Clint Young, 10 a.m., Marcus Whitman Hotel Ballroom.
Free photos with Batcopter and Batcycle, 10 a.m., Marcus Whitman Hotel north conference parking lot.
“Holy Television Phenomenon: Adam West and the Story of the Batman TV Series,” 11 a.m., presentation by director David Goehner, Marcus Whitman Hotel ballroom.
Screening 1966 “Batman: The Movie,” at 12:30 p.m., silent auction table ends at 2:45 p.m. with funds going toward Adam West Statue; closing ceremonies, 3 p.m., all at Marcus Whitman Hotel.