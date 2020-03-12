Fingerstyle guitarist, singer, composer, arranger and record producer Terry Robb will perform at 8 p.m. Friday March 13 at El Corazon Winery, 37 S. Palouse St.
Admission is $15. Call 509-520-4408 or elcorazonwinery.com for details.
Robb's work is featured in Hollywood films, documentaries and biographies, such as "Game of Thrones," "The Horse Whisperer" and "Dance of Death: The Life of John Fahey, American Guitarist."
He is associated with the American Primitive Guitar genre through his collaborations with Fahey and is regarded as a virtuoso of acoustic blues guitar.
In his multi-decade career, Robb has released 15 acclaimed albums as a solo artist, and performed at festivals and concert halls across the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit terryrobb.com/bio.