Abstract artist returns to Walla Walla, shows work

He may be retired, but the native Walla Wallan who returned from the San Francisco Bay area four months ago stays busy.
“I’m always working on several paintings at once,” Frankie Laufer, 69, said.
The Walla Walla High School grad, and former tech recruiter for Apple and eBay, said working abstractly with oil paints makes it easy to leave each painting and return several times, adding finishing touches until he accepts it’s done.
“I look at it and see what needs to be done to bring it up to speed,” Laufer said. “I let it go for a while and then look at it to see what to add, reworking it a little bit. That’s the beauty of oil paintings.”
About 15 of his 500-600 random oil works will be showcased, beginning with a free opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday and running from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Feb. 29 at CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave.
It’s Laufer’s first show since returning to Walla Walla. Three other artists are also displaying their work at the Color Your World show: Amy Bond, Saw Lay and Barb Ruble.
Art 101
Although he’s into it now, Laufer said he didn’t discover oil paint’s beauty until about age 40, after dabbling in black and white photography.
“I was in a paint store and I picked up an oil paint, put some on my finger and smelled it,” he said. “I just knew everything was going to be okay.”
Serendipitously, Laufer’s late wife found a flyer at the same time advertising for one art student to mentor or teach.
“I had no idea what I was looking for,” Laufer said, who lived in Campbell, Calif., at the time.
But he spoke with the artist mentor on the phone, which ended up painting a 25-year-long relationship of Laufer’s work being “edited.”
“That’s how you can get stronger in your work,” Laufer said. “You learn by painting and being in someone’s presence.”
Putting brush to canvas, Laufer said he kept creating works, often listening to jazz because “there was something about” it that gave him the same feeling as painting, as he was making art along with “exceptional” artists.
He also said he listened to rock and blues, but preferred jazz or silence.
And he discovered he enjoyed painting alone, unless the company was his mentor because having others watch made him feel as if he had to live up to their expectations instead of just going with how the paint led him or how he felt.
Laufert’s paintings were meant to evoke feeling instead of a particular shape or person.
He said his metaphysical paintings may look like a person, for instance, but they actually could represent several people or feelings aroused from one or more people.
Inspirations were drawn from within, he said, although other abstract artists and expressionists influenced him, such as Vincent Van Gogh, David Park, Joan Mitchell and Philip Guston.
“For me, the subject matter isn’t as important as the brush work and quality,” he said.
Making a move
Between five to seven years ago, Laufer said he decided he didn’t want to just paint nights and weekends, juggling his passion around his work.
“I made a plan,” he said. “I started putting money aside.”
Eventually, he figured he had enough to retire a bit early, gave notice at work, sold his California home and bought a Walla Walla one.
He said he wanted to return sooner, before his parents died, but his job made it unfeasible.
“I feel supported here,” he said of his boyhood town.
“I’m very familiar with it. I have space to paint, it’s more relaxed. I can paint when I want … And Walla Walla has a more vibrant art scene that it did 20, 30, 40 years ago. It’s always been a dream of mine to move back.”
Not to mention the cost of living is cheaper in Walla Walla than the San Francisco area, he said, so his savings could last longer.
Another thing that could help financially, he said, was galleries didn’t charge as much as the Bay area, thus allowing him to keep more of his art sales.
And speaking of sales, Laufer said artwork at his upcoming CAVU Cellars show will range from $350-$900. The most expensive painting he’s ever sold went for $2,500, he said.
“(It’ll be) kind of a variety of prices,” he said, adding he wanted to feature different art, with varying prices.
He also said he felt his pricing was “pretty in line with others” locally, but could work out deals for friends.
“If somebody’s a friend, I can probably work out something.”