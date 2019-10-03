Eight remarkable remodeled or new kitchens are on the 17th annual Walla Walla Affiliate of the American Association of University Women Kitchen Tour set for noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6.
The fundraiser’s kickoff location is new. From noon-2 p.m. tourgoers will head to Whitehouse-Crawford restaurant, 55 W. Cherry St., to present their tickets and pick up guide booklets and maps for the self-guided event.
The $20 tickets are on sale at Bright’s Candies and Earthlight Books, from AAUW members and on tour day at the kickoff.
“We have a wide variety this year including a beautiful example of modern industrial farmhouse design, a remodel by a busy mom who is very into DIY, a postmodern update and the remodels of classic vintage homes large and small, as well as new homes with completely modern materials and design,” said Kitchen Tour co-chairwoman Cecile Ervin.
Selected kitchens on the tour will sell $5 raffle tickets for goods and services donated by community members and businesses.
The Kitchen Tour is one of the nonprofit Walla Walla affiliate’s two annual fundraisers. Proceeds go toward scholarships for local women, opportunities for college women, Tech Trek Science Camp scholarships and local community grants for educational projects.
