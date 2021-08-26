The Walla Walla branch of American Association of University Women plans to go live this year with its 19th annual Kitchen Tour benefit from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
The tour will return to an in-person, self-guided event instead of last year’s virtual tour, organizers said.
Several indoor kitchens and outdoor kitchen/gathering spaces will be showcased. One of the homes will host a pop-up book sale featuring books on cooking and decorating. Proceeds from that will also be used to benefit scholarships and other AAUW-sponsored projects.
Ticket holders may pick up a tour guide booklet, map, booties and mask between noon-2 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center ballrooms lobby, 6 W. Rose St.
The $20 tickets are on sale Sept. 7-30 at Earthlight Books and Bright’s Candies on Main Street and from AAUW members. Tickets will also be available at the Marcus Whitman Hotel from noon-2 p.m. the day of the event.
Participants will be asked to wear provided masks and booties and practice physical distancing.
AAUW is monitoring the virus caseload in the community and will announce any change in plans after Labor Day.
Proceeds from the tour go back to the community via scholarships for local women and grants for community projects.
For more information, see ubne.ws/aauw and Facebook for the most current updates.