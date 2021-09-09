Kitchen 2 2017

The 2021 American Association of University Women's in-person Kitchen Tour planned for Sunday, Oct. 3, has been canceled given current COVID-19 trends in the Walla Walla Valley.

"Kitchen Tour is a much anticipated and popular in-person fundraising event, said Kitchen Tour committee member Kathy Foster in a release. The benefit tour in 2020 was transformed into a virtual tour due to the initial outbreak of COVID-19.

"Plans for a reimagined 2021 Kitchen Tour have not been solidified as of yet, but it will re-emerge in an alternative form in spring 2022," she said. Updates will be posted at the branch website and on Facebook.

"This has been a difficult decision to make, but we feel it is in the best interest of our homeowners, guests and volunteers to limit the potential health risks such a group event might engender," Foster said.

"Even with all current county health department- and CDC-recommended protocols for gatherings both indoors and out in place, guidelines could change with emerging data and we feel the risk is too great to proceed with our 2021 in-person event"

 

