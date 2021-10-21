A cross-section of artists, styles, backgrounds, mediums and subject matter has coalesced into a gallery show at CAVU Cellars, 175 Aeronca Ave.
"A Taste of Walla Walla Artistry" will be featured in November with an opening reception from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
"There will be something for everyone to enjoy," said Cass Spangrude, who will show pastel, watercolor and acrylic works.
Preview the show at cavucellars.com. Participating artists also include new original stained glass pieces by Teri Czarnecki, new oils by Mollie Fenton, and acrylics by John Pettit and Mitchell McClosky.
Czarnecki continues to produce commissioned stained glass and will show original angel designs. Fenton is doing new oils and acrylic pours with enhancements. This is Pettit's first showing. McClosky just graduated from Walla Walla University and is starting his art and showing career. Spangrude showed at CAVU two years ago while in recovery from a stem cell transplant.
