From 8:30-11 p.m. July 27, the hunt will be on to spot moths in Rooks Park and on the Bennington Lake Mill Creek Trail.
David Droppers from the Washington Butterfly Association will dispel moth myths, and show why they are a fascinating, rewarding and beautiful group of insects to study.
To participate, contact Alex James-Blue at Mountain Land Trust, alex@bmlt.org or 509-525-3136. The fee is $20 for adults and free for children 10-17. Online see bmlt.org/events/moth-night-2019. An RSVP is required.