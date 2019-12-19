In another fictional world, sketch-comedy group The Habit tries on a fierier stage adaptation with a much higher body count: the 1988 Christmas Eve action-thriller “Die Hard.”
“’Twas the night before Christmas,” narrator/director Mark Siano begins, before F.X. (in this “Die Hard,” the special effects are instantiated as a character wearing a black turtleneck) stops him by pulling out a VHS cassette of the Bruce Willis vehicle. Siano, taking his cue, begins again: “Long, long ago/In the town of L.A./Twelve terr’ists arrived/On Christmas Eve’s day.”
At that point, the audience of “A Very Die Hard Christmas” at Seattle Public Theater was already cheering and, in the next stanza, booed the villain Hans — who, if you recall your ’80s blockbusters, takes a bunch of hostages at the Nakatomi Corporation’s Christmas party in an attempt to steal $640 million in bearer bonds, that favorite financial instrument of big-budget heists.
And they would’ve gotten away with it, if not for the resolute New York cop John McClane (played by Jason Marr playing Bruce Willis).
“A Very Die Hard Christmas” is, of course, a low-budget operation and leverages that obvious fact beautifully. In the first scene, and the show’s first dollop of violence, terrorist Karl (Hisam Goueli) shoots a security guard (David Hsieh) with a squirt gun. “WATER!” Hsieh shouts, taking a breath before a long, fast yell: “I’VE BEEN HIT BY WATER WHICH IS FATAL IN THIS WORLD BECAUSE WE HAVE NEITHER THE RESOURCES NOR CITY PERMITS TO SHOOT ACTUAL GUNFIRE IN THIS THEATER SO PLEASE SUSPEND YOUR DISBELIEF FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE PLAY ALSO TURN OFF YOUR CELLPHONES!”
The audience cheered again. “A Very Die Hard Christmas” is like that: silly, unapologetic, poking fun at the movie and poking fun of itself poking fun of the movie. The Habit takes some jabs at the ’80s in general (cocaine, “The Piña Colada Song,” airport voice-overs wishing people a Merry Christmas “which we can still say because it’s 1988”) and “Die Hard” in particular. Marr, as McClane, has an expert Bruce-Willis-lying-in-wait face, with bulging eyes and mouth poised in a perfect O stretched to one side of his face.
And the terrorist arsenal of squirt guns, Nerf blasters and pool noodles make gratuitous violence fun again.
This is the second year for “A Very Die Hard Christmas,” and it looks like Seattle might have another Christmas theater tradition in the making alongside our “Christmas Carols” and Dina Martinas. Last year’s “Die Hard” had 19 performances.
This year it’s up to 32, and over half of them are already sold out.
Yippee ki yay to all, and to all a good night.