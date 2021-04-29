A fractured family comes together to raise their collective middle fingers at the odds they’ve been dealt in the independent feature film “Halfway to Zen.”
Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., will screen the production at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 5. A prerecorded conversation between Director of Film Programming Warren Etheredge and the filmmakers will follow. It is unrated, but contains strong language.
Seating for each screening is capped at 100 patrons, as allowed under Phases 2 and 3 of Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery plan. Additional precautions including required mask use and physical distancing between households will be observed.
After release from prison, Nick tries to walk a straight line by taking care of his father, Pop, who’s forgotten what a lousy dad he once was. When Nick is reunited with his 11-year-old daughter Edie, who insists she’s now Eddie, and his ex-wife, Vick, who’s now engaged to a woman, the ragtag team of bulletproof misfits must relearn everything they know about what makes a family.
“Halfway to Zen” is the fourth film produced by Wonder Wheel Productions, a family-driven independent film company consisting of Toby Poser, John Adams, and daughters Lulu and Zelda Adams. The family creative team does the casting, writing, videography, acting, directing, editing and film crew. They have been making films since 2010, each successful in its own right on the film festival circuit.
General admission tickets, $15 for adults, $10 for students, are available at phtww.org or at 509-529-6500. The weekly film series highlights films that might not otherwise be seen in Walla Walla.