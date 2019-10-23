Classical Celtic trio Affinití will again bring the magic of “A Celtic Christmas” to Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
Affinití is Emer Barry, soprano, Mary McCague, violin, and Teresa O’Donnel, harp. They will be joined by special guest Howard Crosby, nephew of Bing Crosby.
The previous Affinití concert in Walla Walla sold out so booking tickets early is recommended.
Admission is $30. For ticket details, contact the boxoffice@phtww.com or 509-529-6500 or see phtww.com.
Expect to hear Christmas favorites such as Affinití’s chart-topping version of “O Holy Night” and “Walking in the Air” alongside some of Ireland’s most beloved music, including “Danny Boy” and “Riverdance.” Some upbeat jigs and reels will keep the toes tapping along with Affiniti’s signature Irish banter.