WHISTLER, British Columbia, Canada — The World Ski and Snowboard Festival is back for its 25th year. The three-week digital format runs April 16-30 and will feature a film and photo competition, a top sheet art competition and live music and DJ sets.
“WSSF was created as a way to celebrate all that is mountain culture and this year the festival encapsulates the resiliency of the industry,” according to a release from the WSSF team.
WSSF Rough Cuts Photo & Video Competition combines photography, video and sport into one team event. New for 2021: two categories, and two local and global prizes. Snowsport crews from around the world are encouraged to create a 2-5 minute film featuring any footage of skiing, snowboarding and/or Snowsports, shot in the last 10 years.
Films shot within the Sea to Sky area can compete to win $5,000 cash and global participants can compete to win $1,000 plus the “Key to WSSF 2022,” which includes accommodations, dining gift certificates, Scandinave Spa bath access, tours with Canadian Wilderness Adventures, and more. All films will be reviewed by a panel of local filmmakers and athletes, with the top eight local and top four global films advancing to the online film festival. Fan votes will determine who moves to the final round.
Artists around the world may choose their canvas in the Whip Sheet Top Sheet Competition. Whip Sheet Competition, in partnership with Foon Skis and Prior Snowboards, invites artists to submit original top sheet designs to be voted upon by the world. Winning artists will receive a custom board or pair of skis adorned with their art plus have their designs be made available for custom orders on Foon Skis.
Through Sky Streams, Whistler’s most iconic locations will host DJ and live music sets. The full lineup will be announced in coming weeks.
Join the festival virtually from 6-8 p.m. Pacific Standard Time April April 16, 23 and 30 to catch Sky Streams, pick the favorite top sheet design and cast votes for films to advance to the finals. Anyone can enter, everyone can vote.
For more information on how to submit art, film, or video and how to tune in visit wssf.com.