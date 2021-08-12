Take a bite out of boredom with “School of Sharks” and catch the parody “12 Angry Villains,” the 2021 Summer Festival productions on tap this weekend at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14 and at 3 pm. Sunday, Aug 15.
“School of Sharks”
Does your school have what it takes to come up with the next million-dollar idea? Find out when everyone’s favorite startup competition comes to town and students, teachers, and parents gather to pitch their wildest and weirdest business ideas to a panel of eccentric investors.
Wacky pitches, hilarious sharks, flexible casting and bonus scenes customize the runtime.
“12 Angry Villains”
The parody of Reginald Rose’s “Twelve Angry Men” about jurors follows the trial of Peter Pan, who has allegedly murdered innocent pirate Captain Hook. A jury of 12 of the most famous villains will decide Pan’s fate, if only they could stop arguing long enough to take a vote. The cast includes members of the new Upstage Teens youth theater camp.
The theater requests that all patrons wear masks regardless of vaccine status. Physical distancing requirements are not in place. Patrons will be welcomed based on the honor system. Watch the ltww.org website for future policy changes.
Tickets are available at ci.ovationtix.com/35805.