By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
MEDFORD, Ore. — Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument is accepting applications for its summer Artist-in-Residence program.
Selected artists receive a one- to two-week residency at CSNM facilities during the summer to create and share their work with the public.
Artistic expertise, professionalism and creative uses of artistic media are encouraged. Preference is not given to any one particular style or medium. Artists from previous years have produced works ranging from panoramic watercolors to musical compositions.
During their stay, artists share their vision in one public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. CSNM holds a publishing copyright to donated digital imagery for promotional use to advance the residency program. The artist retains a non-exclusive use copyright.
One artist and one alternate will be selected to participate in July. Selections are made on the basis of entry materials, residency proposal, professionalism and creative vision.
Interested artists may obtain more information and download an application and guidelines at ubne.ws/3nwzi0x, email jbrumm@blm.gov or call 541-618-2256. Detailed instructions are on the entry form. Applications must be postmarked by April 5.