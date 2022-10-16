Now that September is over, I think back to the beginning of the month and how quickly it seemed to arrive in our lives.
It brought heat, a sprinkle or two, but mostly dry hot days along with amazing events in the natural world of Walla Walla County.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Time is a master at suddenly presenting the unexpected. Those events that increase our understanding of nature are important.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
In this month’s column I will relay a story so unexpected and exciting that you should be astounded.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Yes, it is the story of an insect that I never even considered I would ever have the opportunity to share with you.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
On Sept. 3, on a very warm afternoon, our friend Chris Lindsey was out birding near Highway 12 at milepost 300 when he saw a beautiful blooming heliotrope with a small insect nectaring on it.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
So, Chris pulled out his camera and took a photo {!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
This proved to be the first image of the very first tiny butterfly known as the Western Pygmy Blue to be found in southeast Washington.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
This spectacular minute butterfly is the smallest butterfly species in North America right at half inch when fully open.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
It is a butterfly normally located across southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and west Texas and not in the Pacific Northwest.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Word spread after Chris placed his photograph of this tiny butterfly on a social network known as iNaturalist.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
A few days later Chris, my wife and I went back out to western Walla Walla County to check for more of these Western Pygmy Blues and to see what birds were coming through in migration.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
We located 10 of these small butterflies out on the Peninsula Habitat Management Unit along the Columbia River. These were the very first Pygmy Blues I have ever seen in Washington state.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
So, the questions began to arise: how long has this species been here? How did this desert southwest species get here? And how far have they spread across the Lower Columbia Basin?{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
What was their food plant in this region? Now the search is on to determine how far they have spread and what their food plant is locally.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Folks from the Tri cities, Seattle, Pullman and parts of Oregon are all looking for this butterfly.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Some things we do know so far: the adult butterflies nectar on blooming Russian thistle (tumbleweed), gray rabbitbrush and heliotropes.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
This butterfly species story is just coming into view as biologists, entomologists, lepidopterists and many folks interested in butterflies are all participating in this discovery by confirming where they are finding these tiny handsome Blues.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
One very interesting side note — several years ago an American biologist had a butterfly photographer in the UAE and Saudi Arabia send him photos of a tiny butterfly photographed on the Saudi Peninsula that no one had ever seen there.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
One look and it was determined to be a Western Pygmy Blue from the desert southwestern U.S. They are found on Russian thistle growing around alfalfa center pivot fields.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Wow, a species of butterfly from the southwest popping up in Arabia. Right now, the plant they seem to prefer in Walla Walla County is Russian thistle, which is in full bloom now.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
This plant can produce blooms of many different colors. Some plants produce bright purple-pink flowers, some green-pink blooms while others pale pink, yet others are entirely pale green flowers.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Many native pollinators utilize these blooms. Native bees, wasps, beetles and now Western Pygmy Blues.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Will this new arrival survive the winter season to emerge next spring? Only time will {!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Remember, life is good.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.