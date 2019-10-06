The Evening Statesman on both Oct. 27 and 28, 1909, described the union of Ben G. Stone and Mary Paine as a “social eclipse.” The wedding took place in the Paines’ home at 351 Chase Ave., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Raymond C. Brooks of First Congregational Church. (Brooks was also on the faculty of Whitman College.)
It is likely that his then-fiancée may have inveigled her husband-to-be that their new home should be built to Wright’s 1907 design for a $5,000 fireproof house. On Sept. 8, 1909, a building permit was issued to Ben Stone to construct a house at 1416 Tillamook St. (at that time the address for the future house, since changed to 1415 Modoc St.).
While the exterior of the house is reasonably faithful to what Wright designed, the young couple wanted a number of changes made.
Enter Ellis Fuller Lawrence
In 1909, the Portland architectural firm MacNaughton, Raymond & Lawrence was active in Walla Walla, having opened a branch office at 219 Ransom Building, with partner Ellis F. Lawrence assuming all work in Walla Walla. The firm — primarily Lawrence — designed a grandiose plan for the Whitman College campus, called “Greater Whitman,” that featured a cluster of buildings in the Georgian Revival style. It remained unbuilt due to the financial instability of the college, with the exception of one building, the former Whitman Conservatory of Music (now restored and renamed Hunter Conservatory).
Ellis F. Lawrence was the primary architect of the conservatory building, like the Stone house dating to 1909; it was Lawrence who was retained by Ben Stone to modify Wright’s plans for Mary’s and his house. Exterior changes were limited, although the concept of a fireproof house utilizing reinforced concrete for walls and roof was abandoned for stucco plaster over lath. Wright’s wide roof overhangs remain, as does the inward pitch of the roof that causes rainwater to drain to a center downspout in the chimney flue, so placed to prevent freezing in winter.
Wright called for airspace between the roof and the second floor ceiling. In the summer, air circulated through this space by opening vents located beneath the roof overhangs, and would help keep the house cool. The Stone house retains this airspace to cool the house by a system to open and close the vents with ropes and pulleys.
On the right side of the Stone house Lawrence added a nearly full-width sleeping porch on the second floor. The floor slopes downward slightly from the house to allow for drainage of rain. The porch provides a cover for the patio below, accessed through French doors that open off both the living and dining rooms
Wright’s design shows a trellis-covered entryway to the front door to the left of the main portion of the house, set back slightly from the front of the house. In a drawing of the front elevation of the Stone residence the trellis approach can be seen with masonry supporting piers; the completed house did not include this feature, a porte-cochere having been substituted.
Wright’s floor plan was simple. There was no attic, no butler’s pantry, no back stairway; the design was, after all, aimed at middle-class America. The main floor included an entry hall, living room, dining room and kitchen, but no bathroom; the entrance hall was three steps below the rest of the main floor, as it is in the Stone house. The second floor contained four bedrooms and a single bathroom. Off the staircase landing was a small room for storage of trunks.
Interior modifications made by Lawrence were limited to the following. On the main floor a small bathroom is located where Wright specified a breezeway between the back door and the back yard. The trunk storage room projects outward somewhat more than in Wright’s plan to balance the projection created by the sleeping porch on the opposite side of the house, maintaining the symmetry of Wright’s design which was for a perfectly square house with a projecting entrance on the left side of the first floor, thereby giving the Stone house a greater expanse to the front than Wright’s design.
On the second floor, modifications include conversion of the two bedrooms across the front to a single large master bedroom, and relocating the full bathroom to the south side of the house between the master and a rear bedroom rather than between the two rear bedrooms.
The Stone house has a full basement, and original hot water radiators throughout the house remain functional. Wood for the two fireplaces, stored in the basement, can be brought to the living room by lifting a section of a built-in wooden bench that spans the living room casement windows, and uploading the wood via a metal-lined dumb waiter using ropes and pulleys.
Stephen Wilen served two terms on the Historic Preservation Commission, is the lead researcher for Walla Walla 2020 Historic Properties and Plaque Project and is a founding member of Walla Walla Historic Cemeteries. He may be reached at kensington1924@q.com.