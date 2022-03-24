The Walla Walla Public Library's theme for March is Women’s History Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction “Girl, Woman, Other,” by Bernardine Evaristo.
A breathtaking symphony of black women’s voices, a clear-eyed survey of contemporary challenges that’s nevertheless wonderfully life-affirming ... Together, all these women present a cross-section of Britain that feels godlike in its scope and insight. —Ron Charles, Washington Post
The youth selection is nonfiction, “Walking Toward Peace: The True Story of a Brave Woman Called Peace Pilgrim,” by Kathleen Krull.
In this narrative nonfiction picture book, Krull presents the story of Peace Pilgrim, a woman who decided, in the wake of WWII and at the age of 44, to give up her name, former life, and possessions to walk across the United States speaking to individuals and addressing groups about peace ... An intriguing portrait of a little-known activist. Ages 3-7. —Kirkus Reviews
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.
