The Unknowns will be at House of Smith on Friday, May 6, from 6:30-9 p.m. The all-female band features an eclectic mix of jazz, pop, blues, soul and contemporary originals.
Formed in 2018 and based in Bellingham, the five-piece ensemble provides a unique brand of entertainment that fuses a tight three-part harmony and sultry vocals with cheeky lyrics and smart, original songs.
The members of The Unknowns include Kim Bowman, vocals/keyboard; Allison Bowman (daughter of Kim), vocals/ukelele; Caitie Bowell, vocals/tenor guitar; Sarah Yates, upright bass; Melanie Sehman, drums.
Kim Bowman was pianist and singer for a 20-piece big band, The Swing Connection, and sang in a jazz quartet named “The Kim Bowman and The Paul Sorensen Quartet”. She also performed as a classical pianist and solo jazz pianist and singer.
Yates plays in MANtrio, Whatcom Sound Jazz Singers, Nuages, a gypsy jazz band featuring music of Django Reinhardt.
Sehman plays in MANtrio, Cat Valley, Whatcom Sound Jazz Singers, and the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra.
BellinghamLIVE said of The Unknowns, “Their captivating harmonies, lyrics and unforgettable live performances have led them to being one of Bellingham’s most popular live music acts…”
Trevor Collins, from KMRE- Bellingham described them, “Such wonderful harmonies from a bygone era. Immediately captivating. The Unknowns are the real deal. They’ll break your heart, if you let ‘em.”
Admission is free. Attendees do not need to be 21 and over, but IDs will be checked when alcohol is purchased. Glass pours and bottle purchases will be available. The House of Smith is located at 35 S Spokane St, Walla Walla.
