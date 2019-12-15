As a practicing physician of 15 years, I have worked in family medicine clinics, emergency rooms, and now in nursing homes and with Walla Walla Community Hospice.
In medicine, I have had the opportunity to help the sick. Many patients come to me with a problem and expect I will be able to give them something that takes away their illness.
Modern medicine is amazing in that we can prevent or cure many diseases that just a few decades ago sickened or killed many. Yet too many times modern medicine does not have the answer. For many diseases there is no cure. Much of the time we can only temporize the disease and try to treat the symptoms.
Many of the medicines we give to treat pain and suffering have side effects and complications that we have to treat as well. In the field of healthcare there is no perfect medicine.
I experienced this in my own life. As a teen I suffered a bout of severe depression for about two years. I saw counselors, was tried on several different medicines, but nothing really seemed to help. I kept getting worse until at one point I even dropped out of school and just lay in bed staring at the ceiling.
I never had a plan for suicide but did come to the point of thinking that it could be better if I just wasn’t around anymore. I sold my motorcycle because I was afraid that I would do something stupid on it.
It was at this point when I had nowhere else to turn that I started looking to God for help. I became involved in a church program that challenged me to pray every day and read the scriptures for 30 minutes per day. Slowly I began to understand the love that God has for me. It was not a cognitive understanding, but a feeling in my heart. I felt light start coming back into my life — I started to heal.
Christ came to earth to heal. Matthew wrote: “And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people.” (9:35)
Unlike modern medicine, Christ’s healing doesn’t fall short, there are no bad side
effects and no one is
allergic.
In the words of a modern apostle of Jesus Christ, Neil L. Andersen: “For you, the righteous, the Healer of our souls, in His time and His way, will heal all your wounds. No injustice, no persecution, no trial, no sadness, no heartache, no suffering, no wound — however deep, however wide, however painful — will be excluded from the comfort, peace, and lasting hope of Him whose open arms and whose wounded hands will welcome us back into His presence.”
Christ knows our trials and suffering. He experienced all of it through his suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane and on the cross. The Prophet Alma from the Book of Mormon taught: “And he shall go forth, suffering pains and afflictions and temptations of every kind; and ... will take upon him the pains and the sicknesses of his people.”
If Christ can heal all, why does he allow us to suffer? As in my experience with depression, I look back and see how it changed my life. In that low point I had tried everything that I knew. I had been to physicians and counselors. I finally turned to Christ. That trial taught me to rely on my Savior. It taught me to pray. It taught me to read and study the scriptures. It humbled me. It taught me to forgive. I gained empathy for others. I received personal revelation to pursue a career in medicine. That trial has impacted
every aspect of my life for the better.
John wrote in Revelation 7:14 while speaking of the exalted hosts of heaven, “These are they which came out of great tribulation, and have washed their robes, and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.”
We are allowed to suffer through difficulties and sickness in order for us to learn to look to God. We learn compassion. We gain humility. We learn to look to the Grace of Jesus Christ for our salvation. It may not happen on our timetable, or in the way we expect, but when we turn to Christ in our trials his medicine will heal and strengthen us.