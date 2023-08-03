For once, don’t hold onto your seats. That’s because The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is closing in on replacing most of the auditorium’s seating.
Seats in Rows A and B will be removed on Aug. 6, according to the nonprofit’s From the Wings newsletter.
However, prior to turning the auditorium upside down, LTWW’s Upstage Teens will give performances of “King Arthur’s Calamity” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5.
In the plot, which takes place in Camelot just before Arthur becomes king, the old queen wants to retire but wants to ensure her successor will be worthy and good to her people. She means not to turn things over to the very ambitious Earl of Nasty.
Merlin the Magician must determine who shall be the new king and so out comes the famed sword stuck in a rock. The Earl of Nasty fails to pull it out, bested by young page Arthur, who lifts it out. Then skulduggery ensues.
Students are given the opportunity to be involved at every level of the production, as actors, with costumes and set, while being guided by longtime Little Theatre volunteers.
The project is scheduled to take all of August but will be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season when “Legally Blonde” opens Oct. 27.
Roughly 60% of the new seats have been paid for.
For $575 donors can purchase a new seat in the auditorium. Donors will have the option to have their name engraved on a plaque to be embedded in the armrest of the new seat.
A special private event is slated in September to unveil the seats to those who have financed seating this fall.
This campaign is the latest in a series of efforts to renovate and improve the theater-going experience, according to From the Wings.
To help with the seating campaign, donations of any amount may be made at bit.ly/3QlHyTh.
The theater is at P.O. Box 39, 1130 E Sumach St., see ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.