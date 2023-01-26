The Little Theatre of Walla Walla stage is heating for its production of “The Lion in Winter.”
Rehearsals are underway for the show, directed by Cheryl Sutlick and Robert Randall, which was adapted in 2015 into the hit American musical drama television series Empire.
James Goldman’s 1966 drama depicts Henry II of England’s personal and political conflicts with his wife Eleanor of Aquitaine, their children and their guests during Christmas 1183.
It opens with performances at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25 and 2 p.m. matinees on Feb. 19 and 26. See ltww.org/ for tickets and other details.
Theatergoers may have last caught this drama during the 1995-96 season. Show tickets, season package reservations and individual purchases will be available in early February.
Every January, LTWW’s behind-the-scenes-players look for community members to join the Board of Directors and such operational committees as finance, volunteer, marketing and others.
The theater’s sustained longevity is due in part to the instrumental volunteer posts, which are vital for steering the theater’s future, said Executive Director Martin Cortney.
LTWW volunteers improve the theatrical arts and culture in the Walla Walla community, he said.
Longtime volunteers and those new to Walla Walla are encouraged to apply to get involved.
Applications will be available toward the end of January. Email executive.director@ltww.org for details or with questions about becoming a board member.
Volunteers are also needed to usher, pour wine and for other duties. As a bonus, they get to see the show for free.
Cookies are being used as a friendly bribery to encourage volunteers to step up.
A volunteer training and better impact walkthrough will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the theater’s Mildred Stewart room, 1130 E Sumach St. Application forms are at bit.ly/3HdbVqh.
Such a deal: The 50-year-old auditorium seating will one day soon be a thing of the past. A fundraiser to replace the seats is in the works, after COVID-19 put the project on hold.
A new, comfy seat can be sponsored for $575 at bit.ly/3Wbidea.
An auditorium map in the Mildred Stewart Room allows donors to pick a seat for their name to be engraved on a plaque and imbedded in the armrest of the new seat for generations.
“Our goal is to raise enough funds for this project to be completed this summer and ready in time for the 2023-2024 season,” Fortney said in the From the Wings newsletter.
LTWW is undergoing a variety of projects to renovate, improve and make safer the theater-going experience. Donations of any amount are welcome for the seat campaign and may be made at bit.ly/3Xv4HD7.
