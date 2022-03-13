Modern readers of the book of Jonah trip over the “great fish” part. Was it a whale or something else? Ancient readers would have noted that “God prepared it” and likely thought nothing more of it. The “great fish” did its job, snatching Jonah and later spitting him into the shallows. The story moved on.
Yet it is possible this “great fish” part of the story is what impressed the Assyrians and kept them from attacking Jonah. The fish was very important in Assyrian religion and mythology. For them, great wisdom came from sages appearing briefly in the form of a fish. So it is possible this aspect of the adventure helped Jonah get a more positive reception at Nineveh than he expected.
There appear to be exaggerated elements in the story from beginning to end (great fish, fast growing plant shade). For this reason some interpreters have thought it to be a parable. Others hold that it is a historical narrative, written within a worldview that includes the miraculous. Ancient Jews were familiar with both types of storytelling, and I will not settle this question here. Either way you go, the theological point at the end is the same.
God cared enough about the enemies of ancient Israel to send Jonah to warn them and guide them to repentance. These were real enemies whose armies had ravaged walled towns and conquered many people groups.
Later Jewish readers would recall that the ten northern tribes of Israel were taken into slavery by the Assyrians. That is, adult females and children who survived the initial slaughter, and any adult males who escaped death by torture. Assyrian armies put death on graphic display to intimidate other cities not yet conquered.
It is understandable that the Assyrians, whose capitol city was Nineveh, were feared and hated by the Jews. Jonah had good reason not to go there.
But once he got there, he canvassed every neighborhood with open-air proclamations of God’s judgment. And he was believed by enough people to make a difference.
In ancient Israelite prophecy, the predicted blessing or punishment was not generally set in stone, for it was implied that God would respond according to the people’s response to the message. People could respond positively or negatively to the divine promise or threat presented by the prophet.
Prophecy was conditional, (Jeremiah 18:7-8) and in grace, people were warned in time to respond appropriately. Yet the sand in the hour glass could run out, so any warning was time sensitive. However when the Ninevites repented the punishment did not arrive. And this made Jonah very angry.
God forgave the enemies of Israel in that season. That God cared both about the Israelites and their enemies is the amazing point of the story. This should have been resented by ancient Jewish readers. Why would God be merciful to Israel’s enemies? Why would God forgive and forego sending the punishment they deserved?
If you know anything about the extreme cruelty of the ancient Assyrians, the real wonder of the book of Jonah is that the Jewish people included it among their sacred books.
Yet the theme of grace and forgiveness is not told for the first time. The Genesis story of Joseph and the book of Hosea testify to a forgiveness that is beyond ordinary human possibility. The book of Jonah is testimony to the grace and mercy of God, which goes against the grain of normal human expectations. Such forgiveness was too much of a good thing because the Assyrians did not deserve it.
Modern day traumas are described in Howard Rutledge’s book “In the Presence of Mine Enemies” and in Corrie ten Boom’s “The Hiding Place.” These were contexts of real suffering, but also about real discoveries of God’s remarkable assistance in forgiving.
In the era of ancient Israel the people causing the most suffering to innocent people were the Assyrians. Any account of God forgiving them would have been shocking. Here in the story of Jonah is a glimpse that God’s forgiveness outpaces all human abilities to pardon wrong and overcome hatred. This was a radical insight in ancient times, and is just as astounding today.
In the Scriptures, God is never under obligation to pardon, but it is always wonderful when God does. Jesus invites his followers to live as those empowered by God to forgive. Maybe he had Jonah, Joseph or Hosea in mind when he said, “Love your enemies, pray for those who misuse you.”
Personal forgiveness does not turn a wrong into right, nor does it excuse bad behavior. What personal forgiveness does do is free you from being trapped in pain and hatred, then free you to focus on better things. When this is humanly impossible, God offers resources beyond compare.
