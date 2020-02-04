The death penalty in Washington state, which has already been ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court, should be abolished by the Legislature.
And last week, the state Senate, by a 28-18 vote, took action that could make that happen.
It’s been our position that the death penalty should be a punishment reserved for those whose acts were extraordinary heinous. That’s the way the law was applied in recent years as very few were executed at the Washington State Penitentiary. This is why we supported it in the past.
But it has become clear the death penalty is not worth the incredible expense. Justice can be served without it.
The cost of sentencing a prisoner to death, considering the years-long appeals process, is outrageously expensive.
In 2009, the Union-Bulletin did an in-depth look at the death penalty. It was clear the costs of implementing the death penalty were enormous — about $20 million from 1981 through 2009 — with the appeals processing accounting for most of the spending.
The last execution in Washington was in 2010 at the state penitentiary. It was used for the first time in 30 years in 1993, a dozen years after it was reinstated by the Legislature. Five inmates have been executed — two by hanging and three by lethal injection — since capital punishment was reinstated.
A total of 110 executions have been carried out since 1849 at the penitentiary as the Oregon Territory, then the Washington Territory, in 1853, and finally, in 1889, Washington state.
But Gov. Jay Inslee, now finishing his second term, put a moratorium on executions. The state Supreme Court in a 2018 ruling struck down capital punishment as arbitrary and racially biased. That means to make the death penalty constitutional would require a new law to be written and accepted as legal by the state high court. And the gubernatorial moratorium would have to be lifted.
It’s not worth the expense and effort to reinstitute capital punishment.
The Senate has now, for three years in a row, approved mandating a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole for aggravated murder instead of execution. The change has stalled in the House the past two years.
It’s time for the House to approve this measure and send it to Inslee, who has said he will sign it into law.
Imposing the death penalty creates a lot of stress for workers at the Washington State Penitentiary, particularly for those tasked with carrying out the execution.
The process can also wear on the families of the victims while not necessarily bringing closure or relief.
A better approach, given the excessive expense, lack of relief for families and the court’s finding of racial improprieties, is to bring closure to murder cases more quickly.
A sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole serves taxpayers as well as justice.